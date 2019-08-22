UrduPoint.com
UN To Stay Out Of US-Danish Dispute Over Greenland - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 11:50 PM

UN to Stay Out of US-Danish Dispute Over Greenland - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The United Nations will not insert itself into the US-Danish row over Greenland, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a press briefing on Thursday.

Trump canceled a planned visit to Denmark after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the US president's idea to buy Greenland was "absurd."

"As much as I would always love to insert myself in the headlines, I think I will leave this one - this glacier - alone," Dujarric said when asked about the controversy.

Earlier this week, Trump told reporters he found the concept of purchasing Greenland strategically interesting and compared it to a big real estate deal.

The US president also said that the United States protects Denmark as it does large portions of the world and slammed the country for failing to meet its NATO defense spending quota.

Greenland, which is strategically located for developing the Arctic, is an autonomous region that governs itself, while Denmark, its sovereign owner, manages the island's defense and foreign policy. The United States has had its Thule Air Base on the autonomous territory since 1943.

