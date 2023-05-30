UrduPoint.com

UN To Support China In Poverty Alleviation, Rural Development - Coordinator

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 09:29 PM

The UN will continue to support Beijing in poverty reduction, rural development and sustainable development, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, Siddharth Chatterjee, said on Tuesday

"The UN in China will continue to support the Chinese government in engaging with new opportunities and challenges, advancing rural uplift... and enhancing international cooperation and partnerships," Chatterjee said at the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Forum on Poverty Reduction & Sustainable Development.

Speaking of rural areas and the large percentage of those with low income living there, Chatterjee stressed that poverty reduction will not be achieved unless rural communities receive the necessary technical support and see the potential of sustainable agriculture built up.

He noted that against the backdrop of global challenges, such as the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, rising food and energy costs, it is now more necessary than ever to strengthen international cooperation to overcome the socio-economic impact of these challenges and achieve sustainable development.

Chatterjee added that on May 5, he started a dialogue on creating a long-term system of sustainable jobs, sharing technology in the agricultural field and building long-term drought resilience.

Shanghai Cooperation Forum on Poverty Reduction & Sustainable Development is taking place in China's Shaanxi Province since May 29 to promote poverty reduction and sustainable rural development in the SCO countries.

