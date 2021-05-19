UN to Support Reconstruction of Gaza After Reaching Ceasefire - Spokesperson

The United Nations stands ready to render support to the Palestinians in Gaza as much as it can after a ceasefire is achieved, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The United Nations stands ready to render support to the Palestinians in Gaza as much as it can after a ceasefire is achieved, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"There will be a great need for reconstruction of the infrastructure that was destroyed in Gaza," Dujarric said. "The Palestinian people will need the help of the international community, the financial help of the international community. We will get involved in as much as we can."

Dujarric said that for the time being, the United Nations is focused on seeking the cessation of hostilities in the middle East.

Earlier on Tuesday, Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour urged the UN Secretary-General to immediately issue emergency assistance to the Palestinian families affected by the ongoing armed escalation in Gaza.

According to the United Nations, more than 58,000 Palestinians have already been displaced due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Recently resumed fighting in East Jerusalem has led to the worst violence between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza in recent years. Palestinian militants have launched over 3,350 rockets toward Israel, which in response has fired retaliatory strikes against the enclave.