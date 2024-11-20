Open Menu

UN To Vote Again On Gaza Ceasefire, US Plans Unclear

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM

UN to vote again on Gaza ceasefire, US plans unclear

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The UN Security Council is expected to vote Wednesday on another draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza in its latest attempt to exert pressure to end the war.

But the draft could be blocked by the United States, Israel's main ally.

The latest draft of the resolution demands "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in the war between Israel and Hamas and "the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."

The wording has angered Israel and raised fears of a US veto.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Israel Vote Gaza United States All

Recent Stories

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

7 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

1 hour ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

4 hours ago
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

13 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

13 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

14 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

14 hours ago
 Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

14 hours ago
 U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World