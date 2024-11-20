UN to vote again on Gaza ceasefire, US plans unclear

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The UN Security Council is expected to vote Wednesday on another draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza in its latest attempt to exert pressure to end the war.

But the draft could be blocked by the United States, Israel's main ally.

The latest draft of the resolution demands "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in the war between Israel and Hamas and "the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."

The wording has angered Israel and raised fears of a US veto.