UN to Vote on Changing Security Council Veto Powers as Early as April 26 - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The UN General Assembly will vote as early as April 26 on a resolution to reform the Security Council veto power to require an explanation of its use, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The vote on the resolution in the General Assembly could happen as early as April 26 although no official date for the vote has been confirmed, the source said.

The resolution is being put forward by Liechtenstein and has received co-sponsorship from 50 countries including the United States. If passed, the five permanent Security Council members would be required to justify their use of veto powers.

The resolution comes amid criticism of Russia by US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield and others for purported abuses of its veto power on the council.