UN to Welcome Big 5 Summit Held on Margins of GA High-Level Week in September - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The United Nations would welcome a meeting of the five permanent member states of the Security Council to be held at any platform, including on the margins of the General Assembly High-Level Week in September, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"It is clear that we would welcome any meetings of the five permanent members of the Security Council, which we will hope, would lead to increased cooperation between those five within the work of the Security Council," Dujarric said.

On Tuesday, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Pyotr Ilyichev said that the summit of the Big Five, comprised of China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, might be held at the anniversary 75th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Speaking at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in late January, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the leaders of the UN Security Council permanent member states should hold a summit to discuss pressing issues of the global agenda.

Earlier in the week, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik that France and China had already confirmed their willingness to participate in such a meeting and now await responses from the UK and US.