UN to Withdraw All Gabonese Peacekeepers From Mission in CAR - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The United Nations will repatriate all Gabonese peacekeepers from the mission in the Central African Republic (car) following credible reports of alleged sexual exploitation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The UN Mission in the Central African Republic announced a decision by the Secretariat to repatriate all Gabonese military units from the Central African Republic, effective immediately. This decision follows credible reports received by the mission of sexual abuse by the Gabonese military contingent deployed to the peacekeeping mission, and history of pending allegations involving Gabonese contingents in the country," Dujarric said.