UN To Work With All Sides On Achieving Full Implementation Of Grain Deal - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 08:03 PM

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths has emphasized that the United Nations will continue working with all parties to achieve full implementation of the grain exports deal, formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

"Mr. Griffiths stressed that the United Nations will continue to work closely with all sides to achieve the continuation and full implementation of the Initiative, in pursuit of their broader shared commitment to addressing global food insecurity," the statement said.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said the Black Sea Grain Initiative will cease to exist if an agreement on extending it is not reached by May 18.

The United Nations, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine held a high-level meeting on the grain exports agreement in Istanbul from May 10-11.

The agreement was brokered by the United Nations in July 2022 to ensue a safe corridor for grain and� fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. The agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the United Nations to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented due to Western sanctions. The agreement has since been extended twice, most recently in March, and is due to expire on May 18.

