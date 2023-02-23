UN top court orders Azerbaijan to ensure Karabakh road open

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):The International Court of Justice ordered Azerbaijan on Wednesday to ensure free movement along the only road linking Armenia to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, warning that Armenians risk suffering from a shortage of food and medicine.

The top UN court, which rules in disputes between countries, at the same time said that Baku did not show that landmines allegedly placed by Yerevan specifically targeted Azerbaijanis.

The rulings are part of a wider legal battle between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a short war over the region in 2020.

Since mid-December, a group of Azerbaijanis has blocked the only road into Karabakh from Armenia, called the Lachin corridor, to protest what they claim is illegal mining causing environmental damage.

But the ICJ said the road, under the control of Russian peacekeepers, must kept open until a final decision is handed down on the matter.

"Azerbaijan shall, pending the final decision in this case... take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin corridor in both directions," presiding judge Joan Donoghue said.

"The disruption on the Lachin Corridor has impeded the transfer of persons of Armenian national and ethnic origin," she said, in a ruling handed down at the court's headquarters in The Hague.

Evidence presented during a court hearing last month showed there have been hindrances to the importation into Nagorno-Karabakh of essential goods, "causing shortages of food, medicine and other life-saving medical supplies," Donoghue said.

The court concluded that there is urgency and that there was "a risk that irreparable prejudice will be caused," the judge said.