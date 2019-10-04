UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Top Envoy To Iraq Welcomes Iraqi PM's Address Over Deadly Unrest

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 08:40 PM

UN top envoy to Iraq welcomes Iraqi PM's address over deadly unrest

The Special Representative of the United Nations secretary-general for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert on Friday welcomed the latest address of Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi over violent protests

BAGHDAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Special Representative of the United Nations secretary-general for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert on Friday welcomed the latest address of Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi over violent protests.

A statement by the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq quoted Hennis-Plasschaert as saying that Iraqis have overcome insurmountable challenges in the past, and their unity triumphed in the fight against Islamic State (IS) group.

She said that there is an opportunity to move forward as Iraq's people and its forces must join hands and dialogue must pave the way for understanding, reconciliation and progress, the statement added.

"The longstanding demands are legitimate. Immediate and tangible results are of great importance to revive public trust. At the same time, one cannot expect quick fixes or miracles in dealing with the legacy of the past and the many challenges of the present," she said.

"Iraqis must press ahead, in unity, and with an engaged UN at their side," she concluded.

Early on Friday morning, Abdul Mahdi called on the protesters to calm after three days of violent protests over unemployment, government corruption and the lack of basic services.

In his televised speech, Abdul Mahdi said that "your demands for reforms and the fight against corruption have reached us," promising that his government would not make "empty promises." The demonstration turned violent in Baghdad as clashes erupted with the police.

The protests also spread to other Iraqi provinces when hundreds of protesters attacked and burned several provincial government buildings and offices of leading political parties.

On Thursday, sporadic protests continued during the day despite the curfew that was imposed in Baghdad starting from 5:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) Thursday morning.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Police United Nations Iraq Baghdad Progress Same From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

60 days of living hell in Kashmir

12 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

18 minutes ago

Assurances by PM, COAS to businessmen welcomed: Mi ..

28 minutes ago

Asad five-fer takes home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over C ..

31 minutes ago

Fourth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round begins on Saturda ..

43 minutes ago

Iran's Deputy Envoy to Moscow Declines to Comment ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.