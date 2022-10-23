UrduPoint.com

UN Torture Inspectors Interrupt Visit To Australia After Denied Access To Jails

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2022 | 07:10 PM

UN Torture Inspectors Interrupt Visit to Australia After Denied Access to Jails

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) The United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) said on Sunday it had to cut short its mission to Australia after being denied access to several detention facilities and other obstructions to its operation.

"The SPT delegation has been prevented from visiting several places where people are detained, experienced difficulties in carrying out a full visit at other locations, and was not given all the relevant information and documentation it had requested," the UN body said in a statement.

In light of these obstacles, the four-member delegation decided to suspend its 12-day mission, which started on October 16 and was supposed to end on October 27.

The head of the delegation, Aisha Shujune Muhammad, criticized Australia for such obstructions, calling it "a clear breach" of obligations under the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT).

"State parties have an obligation to both receive the SPT in their territory and allow it to exercise its mandate in full," the UN official said.

As of now, 91 states ratified the OPCAT. The SPT is allowed to visit all the countries that signed the protocol to conduct unannounced and unhindered assessments of places where people are held in custody.

Related Topics

Australia United Nations Visit October Sunday All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.