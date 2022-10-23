UN Torture Inspectors Interrupt Visit to Australia After Denied Access to Jails

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) The United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) said on Sunday it had to cut short its mission to Australia after being denied access to several detention facilities and other obstructions to its operation.

"The SPT delegation has been prevented from visiting several places where people are detained, experienced difficulties in carrying out a full visit at other locations, and was not given all the relevant information and documentation it had requested," the UN body said in a statement.

In light of these obstacles, the four-member delegation decided to suspend its 12-day mission, which started on October 16 and was supposed to end on October 27.

The head of the delegation, Aisha Shujune Muhammad, criticized Australia for such obstructions, calling it "a clear breach" of obligations under the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT).

"State parties have an obligation to both receive the SPT in their territory and allow it to exercise its mandate in full," the UN official said.

As of now, 91 states ratified the OPCAT. The SPT is allowed to visit all the countries that signed the protocol to conduct unannounced and unhindered assessments of places where people are held in custody.