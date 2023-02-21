UrduPoint.com

UN Torture Prevention Body Terminates Suspended Visit To Australia - Chief

The United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture has terminated the visit of its inspectors to Australia, which was suspended in fall 2022, over restricted access to the country's detention facilities in two states, Suzanne Jabbour, the head of the subcommittee, said

The UN subcommittee suspended its visit to Australia on October 23, 2022, citing a lack of cooperation on the part of Canberra. The decision was driven by the fact that the authorities of the Australian state of New South Wales barred UN representatives from entering local places of detention, while the Queensland government blocked access to mental health facilities.

"Despite the good cooperation the Subcommittee has with the Australian Federal Authorities following our initial mission, there is no alternative but to terminate the visit as the issue of unrestricted access to all places of deprivation of liberty in two states has not yet been resolved," Jabbour said in a statement released on Monday.

The Australian Human Rights Commission expressed regret at the subcommittee's decision to cancel its inspections and urged Canberra to ensure the urgent implementation of the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and open access to all places of detention.

Apart from Australia, Rwanda has been the only country to which UN representatives canceled their visit. Meanwhile, the subcommittee confirmed its plans to visit South Africa, Kazakhstan, Madagascar, Croatia, Georgia, Guatemala, State of Palestine, and the Philippines this year. Alongside with examining places of detention in each of those countries, the UN experts will also meet with representatives of state authorities responsible for the prevention of torture.

There have been a number of cases concerning torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment in Australian detention facilities over the last decades. Not all the claims have been satisfied, according to data provided by Remedy Australia, a human rights organization specializing in human rights complains by Australian citizens.

