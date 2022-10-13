UN Torture Prevention Delegation to Visit Australia on Sunday for First Time - OHCHR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) will visit Australia from October 16-27 to assess how the Australian government fulfills its obligations under the agreement which regulates international commitments to prevent torture in prisons, UN Human Rights Office said on Thursday

"Our main objective is to assess how the authorities have implemented their obligations under the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT), including those initiatives about maintaining, designing and setting up one or more visiting bodies to form the National Mechanism for Prevention of Torture in the country," Aisha Shujune Muhammad, the head of the SPT delegation, said in a statement.

The SPT will also assess the conditions of people in custody, as well as measures to prevent torture and inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, the statement said. This will be the first visit of the agency to Australia.

As of now, 91 states ratified the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture. The SPT is allowed to visit all the countries that signed the protocol to conduct unannounced and unhindered assessments of places where people are held in custody.