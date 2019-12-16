UN Torture Prevention Subcommittee to Visit CAR, Argentina, Bulgaria in 2020 - Statement

The United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) will visit Argentina, Australia, Bulgaria, the Central African Republic, Croatia, Lebanon, Madagascar, Nauru and Paraguay in 2020, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a press release on Monday

The SPT, which started its work in February 2007, is mandated to monitor states' adherence to the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture.

In addition, the SPT assists states in preventing torture and ill-treatment by providing reports with recommendations to governments.

This year, the SPT conducted visits to Cabo Verde, Costa Rica, Ghana, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.