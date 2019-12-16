UrduPoint.com
UN Torture Prevention Subcommittee To Visit CAR, Argentina, Bulgaria In 2020 - Statement

UN Torture Prevention Subcommittee to Visit CAR, Argentina, Bulgaria in 2020 - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) The United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) will visit Argentina, Australia, Bulgaria, the Central African Republic, Croatia, Lebanon, Madagascar, Nauru and Paraguay in 2020, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a press release on Monday.

"The UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture announced it will visit Central African Republic in 2020, in addition to its previously announced visits to Argentina, Australia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Lebanon, Madagascar, Nauru and Paraguay," the release said.

The SPT, which started its work in February 2007, is mandated to monitor states' adherence to the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture.

In addition, the SPT assists states in preventing torture and ill-treatment by providing reports with recommendations to governments.

This year, the SPT conducted visits to Cabo Verde, Costa Rica, Ghana, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

