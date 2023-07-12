Open Menu

UN Trade Chief Hopes To Resolve Russian Agricultural Bank's SWIFT Issue, Proposal On Table

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 08:22 PM

The United Nations has put forward a proposal to resolve issues with payments to the Russian Agricultural Bank and hopes it will help extend the Black See grain deal, UN Conference on Trade and Development chief Rebeca Grynspan said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The United Nations has put forward a proposal to resolve issues with payments to the Russian Agricultural Bank and hopes it will help extend the Black See grain deal, UN Conference on Trade and Development chief Rebeca Grynspan said on Wednesday.

"We haven't fully found the solution for the Russian Agricultural Bank, but we have put a proposal forward to try to solve the problem that the Russian Agricultural Bank has, and we expect that this solution can really be of a great help for what the Russian Agricultural Bank wants to achieve," Grynspan told journalists.

