Arancha Gonzalez Laya, a UN assistant secretary-general and the International Trade Centre executive director, will become foreign minister in Spain's new coalition government, the cabinet said on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Arancha Gonzalez Laya, a UN assistant secretary-general and the International Trade Centre executive director, will become foreign minister in Spain's new coalition government, the cabinet said on Friday.

The government added that the ministry would put a special focus on economic diplomacy.

In the 2000s, Gonzalez held various posts in the European Commission and took part in the bloc's trade negotiations with South American bloc Mercosur, the Gulf Cooperation Council, Iran and others.

Under World Trade Organization Director-General Pascal Lamy (2005-2013), she served as chief of staff and G20 Sherpa.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will submit the full list of ministers to King Felipe VI on Sunday. The next day, the ministers will be sworn in. On Tuesday, the cabinet will convene the first meeting.

The coalition government of the Socialists and anti-austerity Unidas Podemos is expected to boost a social bloc.