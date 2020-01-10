UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Trade Official Arancha Gonzalez Laya To Head Spain's Foreign Ministry - Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 06:59 PM

UN Trade Official Arancha Gonzalez Laya to Head Spain's Foreign Ministry - Cabinet

Arancha Gonzalez Laya, a UN assistant secretary-general and the International Trade Centre executive director, will become foreign minister in Spain's new coalition government, the cabinet said on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Arancha Gonzalez Laya, a UN assistant secretary-general and the International Trade Centre executive director, will become foreign minister in Spain's new coalition government, the cabinet said on Friday.

The government added that the ministry would put a special focus on economic diplomacy.

In the 2000s, Gonzalez held various posts in the European Commission and took part in the bloc's trade negotiations with South American bloc Mercosur, the Gulf Cooperation Council, Iran and others.

Under World Trade Organization Director-General Pascal Lamy (2005-2013), she served as chief of staff and G20 Sherpa.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will submit the full list of ministers to King Felipe VI on Sunday. The next day, the ministers will be sworn in. On Tuesday, the cabinet will convene the first meeting.

The coalition government of the Socialists and anti-austerity Unidas Podemos is expected to boost a social bloc.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Iran Spain Sunday Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Textile sector facing serious issues: Mian Zahid H ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmiris will achieve their right to self-determi ..

9 minutes ago

Javeria Rauf, Anam Amin help PCB Blasters to 12-ru ..

14 minutes ago

UAE continues to enhance sustainable development: ..

30 minutes ago

Russia's Inflation Totals 3% in 2019 - Federal Sta ..

6 seconds ago

Turkey Detained 1.2Mln Migrants Trying to Cross In ..

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.