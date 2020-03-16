UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Treaty Monitoring Agencies Suspend Meetings Until Late May: Chief Ibrahim Salama

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:24 PM

UN Treaty Monitoring Agencies Suspend Meetings Until Late May: Chief Ibrahim Salama

Ten UN agencies that consist of international rights experts and are responsible for monitoring compliance with nine global human rights treaties have suspended sessions until late May in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the group announced in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Ten UN agencies that consist of international rights experts and are responsible for monitoring compliance with nine global human rights treaties have suspended sessions until late May in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the group announced in a press release on Monday.

"The wellbeing of all treaty body committee members, delegates from State parties, members of NGOs, and our staff is our priority.

We must implement special arrangements now that are responsible and in line with the objective of containing COVID-19 [coronavirus]," Human Rights Treaties Chief Ibrahim Salama said in the release.

Five treaty body sessions, which had been scheduled in April and May, are affected by the latest arrangements.

UN headquarters in New York and Geneva remain open for business, although the organization shifted much of its work to telecommuting prior to last weekend, officials said.

Related Topics

United Nations Business Salama Geneva New York April May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

11 minutes ago

China's Carrier Rocket Launch Ends in Failure - Re ..

2 minutes ago

UN Employee in New York Tests Positive for Coronav ..

2 minutes ago

US Oil Output May Decrease 2 to 4Mln Barrels Per D ..

2 minutes ago

Free test facility of coronavirus available in all ..

2 minutes ago

AJK govt reshuffles dozens of officers

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.