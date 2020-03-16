UN Treaty Monitoring Agencies Suspend Meetings Until Late May: Chief Ibrahim Salama

Ten UN agencies that consist of international rights experts and are responsible for monitoring compliance with nine global human rights treaties have suspended sessions until late May in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the group announced in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Ten UN agencies that consist of international rights experts and are responsible for monitoring compliance with nine global human rights treaties have suspended sessions until late May in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the group announced in a press release on Monday.

"The wellbeing of all treaty body committee members, delegates from State parties, members of NGOs, and our staff is our priority.

We must implement special arrangements now that are responsible and in line with the objective of containing COVID-19 [coronavirus]," Human Rights Treaties Chief Ibrahim Salama said in the release.

Five treaty body sessions, which had been scheduled in April and May, are affected by the latest arrangements.

UN headquarters in New York and Geneva remain open for business, although the organization shifted much of its work to telecommuting prior to last weekend, officials said.