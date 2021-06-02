UN Tribunal for Lebanon Announces Possible Closure in July Over Funding Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The UN's Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL), investigating the 2005 attack in Beirut that resulted in the killing of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, announced on Wednesday that a severe financial crisis might threaten its ability to fulfill the mandate beyond July.

"The Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) regrets to announce that it is facing an unprecedented financial crisis.

Without immediate funding, the Tribunal will not be able to operate beyond July 2021, which will impact its ability to fulfill its current mandate," the UN body said in a press release.

The STL, which mainly relies on voluntary contributions from donor countries, has already drastically reduced its budget by nearly 37% for 2021, compared to previous years, due to "the challenging circumstances generated by the global COVID-19 pandemic and the concerning situation in Lebanon," the press release added.