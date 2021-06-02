UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Tribunal For Lebanon Announces Possible Closure In July Over Funding Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:20 PM

UN Tribunal for Lebanon Announces Possible Closure in July Over Funding Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The UN's Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL), investigating the 2005 attack in Beirut that resulted in the killing of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, announced on Wednesday that a severe financial crisis might threaten its ability to fulfill the mandate beyond July.

"The Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) regrets to announce that it is facing an unprecedented financial crisis.

Without immediate funding, the Tribunal will not be able to operate beyond July 2021, which will impact its ability to fulfill its current mandate," the UN body said in a press release.

The STL, which mainly relies on voluntary contributions from donor countries, has already drastically reduced its budget by nearly 37% for 2021, compared to previous years, due to "the challenging circumstances generated by the global COVID-19 pandemic and the concerning situation in Lebanon," the press release added.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister United Nations Budget Beirut Lebanon July From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam to marry his cousin next year  

11 minutes ago

PTI govt is hiding mismanagement of economy, claim ..

29 minutes ago

Three gamblers rounded up with Rs 27,060 cash stak ..

2 minutes ago

PNCA GB starts work on it's first music project "G ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end on negative note

7 minutes ago

Belarus Appeals to ICAO in Light of Some Nations' ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.