UN Tribunal for Lebanon Hearing on Hariri Murder Put Off, Not Canceled - Representative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The UN's Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL), investigating the 2005 attack in Beirut that killed former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, postponed the opening of the trial from June 16 due to lack of funding, though the trial itself has not yet been canceled, Dr. Nidal Jurdi, legal representative at the STL, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On June 2, the STL announced that it was facing a severe financial crisis and warned that it might not be able to operate beyond July 2021, which will affect its ability to fulfill the current mandate. Later the same day, the tribunal secured $15 million from the UN General Assembly.

According to the legal representative, the proceedings have been temporarily delayed until enough funds are secured to finish the case.

"This doesn't mean that the case has been canceled, this is a misconception. It's only that the opening of the trial has been postponed or canceled for now; the 16th of June is not anymore the date of the start," Nidal Jurdi said.

He added that the remaining amount should be around 5 million -10 million euro ($6 million - $12 million), since the tribunal has already been downsized by 40%. Further downsizing is also an option, Nidal Jurdi added.

About 51% of STL's funding comes from donor countries' voluntary contributions; Lebanon is responsible for the remaining 49%. Due to the pandemic, foreign states have significantly decreased their financial support, while the Lebanese government has been facing its own financial crisis and was unable to pay.

Nidal Jurdi stressed that further efforts are being made to rally some funds from the international community and Beirut so that the trial can continue. In case the funding is not secured by the end of July, however, the legal representative fears the most likely but unfortunate scenario would be the transfer of the case to the Lebanese judiciary.

"This will most likely be the scenario. But this will be the most disappointing scenario for the victims, for public opinion, and for the international community," he stated, clarifying that Lebanon will not be able to provide justice or enforce accountability on its own.

Established in 2007, the STL seeks to prosecute those responsible for the killing of Hariri in Beirut on February 14, 2005. The suicide truck bomb, apart from Hariri, killed 22 more people and injured 226.

In August, the Tribunal exonerated three main suspects: Hussein Hassan Oneissi, Hassan Habib Merhi, and Assad Hassan Sabra. Simultaneously, the Tribunal declared Salim Jamil Ayyash, a Hezbollah member, guilty on all counts.

On December 11, Ayyash was sentenced in absentia to five concurrent life imprisonment terms. A month later, the defense filed notices of appeal, the proceedings of which are currently underway.