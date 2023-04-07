Close
UN Troops On Alert After Rockets From Lebanon Hit Israeli Soil - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) UN peacekeepers in Lebanon were put on alert on Thursday after a rocket salvo fired from the country's territory struck northern Israel, a source at the mission told Sputnik.

"Overall, we are on high alert. There is no information at the moment as to who fired the rockets," the source with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said.

UNIFIL head Aroldo Lazaro said he was in contact with both Israeli and Lebanese authorities. The UN mission warned that the situation was "extremely serious" and urged everyone to avoid further escalation.

The Israel Defense Forces said they identified 34 rockets that were fired from Lebanon. Of those, 25 rockets were intercepted, while five landed in Israeli territory. Four launches are being investigated. At least three people were injured.

The Israel military accused Palestinian groupings of being behind the attack, which comes a day after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of islam's holiest sites, clashing with Palestinians and arresting hundreds. The raid drew widespread condemnation in the Arab world.

