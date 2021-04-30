UN Trusts Russia Will Ensure Required Medical Treatment for Navalny - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The United Nations trusts that Russian authorities will ensure required medical treatment for jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny, UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Thursday.

"We continue to trust that the relevant authorities in Russia will ensure the provision of any required medical treatment for him," Haq said during a press briefing.

On April 19, Navalny, who has been complaining about severe back and leg pain and went on a hunger strike at the end of March, was transferred to a prison hospital, where he was given intravenous glucose infusion.

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said that four independent doctors had also visited Navalny, having reported no serious health issues.

Navalny is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for a financial misdemeanor. Russian prosecutors seek to label his Anti-Corruption Foundation and the Citizens' Rights Protection Foundation as extremist organizations. The court hearings are scheduled for May 17.