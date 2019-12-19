UrduPoint.com
UN Trying To Get Clarity On Situation Around Sputnik Estonia - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The United Nations is trying to clarify what is happening around the Sputnik news agency's Estonian branch, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency said that employees of Sputnik Estonia had received letters from the Baltic country's Police and Border Guard board that warned they would face criminal prosecution unless they stopped working for the news agency by January 1. The Estonian authorities cited the 2014 EU sanctions as a pretext for possible legal action. Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has already asked Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid to not allow the journalists to be arrested.

"I am trying to get some language and clarity on what is going on," Dujarric said.

According to Rossiya Segodnya's press service, which Sputnik is a part of, the news agency is planning to urge the United Nations; United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization; Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe; Council of Europe; and European Court of Human Rights to address this unprecedented violation of the right to free speech and take measures to protect the right of journalists to work in their professional capacity.

