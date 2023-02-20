UN, Turkey Working on Issues Related to Export of Russian Agricultural Products - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The United Nations and Turkey are working to remove obstacles to the export of Russian agricultural products and ammonia to the markets, a source familiar with the negotiations to extend the grain deal told Sputnik.

"This is the most problematic issue. You know that since the very first day the UN and Turkey have been dealing with this issue, Turkey has used all diplomatic efforts to ensure that the grain deal works on all points, fully. In this context, work is underway, negotiations are ongoing," the source said.

Last fall, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, commonly known as the grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 19, was renewed for another 120 days and is now set to expire on March 18, if not renewed again.

Russia has criticized the deal for failing to ensure fair distribution of food and fertilizer exports and for shipping the lion's share to developed countries.

Earlier this month, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said that it was important to make sure that fertilizers from Russia were exported under the grain agreement between the UN and Russia, as countries from the Global South are in need of those supplies. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Griffiths' confidence in the extension of the grain deal after March 18 was surprising against the background of a decrease in grain supplies to the poorest countries.