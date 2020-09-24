UN, UK to Host Global Climate Summit on December 12 - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will co-host a major global event on the Paris Climate Agreement anniversary on December 12, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will co-host a landmark global event convening global leaders on December 12 this year to rally much greater climate action and ambition," Dujarric said on Wednesday.