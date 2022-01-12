UN Unable to Verify Reports of Airstrikes in Tigray, Reduces Movements in Area - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The United Nations is unable to confirm reports of another airstrike in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region and decided to reduce its staff's movements in the area after a strike last week that killed more than 50 people, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Our humanitarian colleagues are telling us that they are aware of media reports of airstrikes in Tigray's Northwest zone that took place yesterday and that led to several civilian casualties, reportedly," Dujarric said. "However, we have not been able to confirm these reports, nor the number of casualties due to lack of communications in the area."

The reports come days after on Friday an airstrike killed 56 people in a camp for internally displaced people in Tigray, forcing aid workers to limit its movements in the embattled region.

"We, along with our humanitarian partners, have reduced movements in the Northwest zone of Tigray following the airstrikes," Dujarric said.

The spokesman also said UN personnel working in Tigray's capital city of Mekelle reported anti aircraft fire earlier on Tuesday, but there has been no indication of bombardment of the city yet.

Ethiopia has been mired in an internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front of attacking a military base, and launched a counter-operation in the northern Tigray region.