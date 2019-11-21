UN Unaware of Any Request to Help Morales Return to Bolivia - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has not yet reached out to the United Nations to request assistance in returning from Mexico, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Morales asked international mediators for assistance in returning from Mexico, where he was granted political asylum, to Bolivia.

"No, I am not aware of any specific request," Dujarric said on Wednesday, responding to whether the organization had been asked to provide for such help.

Bolivia plunged into crisis following the presidential election on October 20, which saw Morales secure his fourth term in the first round.

However, the opposition refused to accept the vote results, citing alleged irregularities in the vote-counting process, which were subsequently confirmed by the Organization of American States.

On November 10, the Bolivian military urged Morales to step down for the sake of the country's stability. As a result, he resigned the same day and left for Mexico after being granted political asylum. Bolivia's highest-ranking officials resigned as well. Meanwhile, Jeanine Anez, the opposition deputy speaker of the upper house, declared herself the country's interim president. The Bolivian Constitutional Court has recognized her claim as legitimate.