UN Under-Secretary-General Announces Humanitarian Conference On Yemen In Riyadh April 2

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 01:50 PM

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Saudi Arabia and United Nations will hold a high-level pledging event for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen on April 2, Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said at the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum on Sunday.

"Following the gracious decision of his Majesty King Salman, Saudi Arabia, in partnership with the United Nations, will convene a high-level pledging event for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen Here in Riyadh on the 2nd of April," Lowcock said. "we hope all our donors will respond and participate to the fullest extent."

"But alongside resources is also essential that at all blockages and hindrances to the relief operation are addressed so that aid agencies can reach needy people in accordance with the humanitarian principles," he added.

