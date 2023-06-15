UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs to Begin 2-Day Visit to Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo will start her two-day visit to Moscow on Thursday.

During her visit, DiCarlo is scheduled to meet with senior officials of the Russian Foreign Ministry and other government officials to discuss a wide range of peace and security issues.

The UN representative is also expected to discuss with Russian diplomats recent developments in the Ukraine conflict, including the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River, as well as progress on the Black Sea grain deal's extension.