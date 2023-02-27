UN Under-Secretary-General Hopes Conflict in Yemen Will Be Resolved Soon

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths expressed on Monday the hope that the global community could witness a resolution of the conflict in Yemen in the near future

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths expressed on Monday the hope that the global community could witness a resolution of the conflict in Yemen in the near future.

Earlier in the day, the United Nations held Yemen Conference 2023, during which many countries pledged to provide financial assistance to help the population affected by the hostilities and facilitate an end to the conflict.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also called on donor countries to provide $4.3 billion to help 17.1 million Yemenis in need.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels since 2014.

The situation was exacerbated in March 2015, when the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The latter have retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles into Saudi Arabia.

According to the UN, the war in Yemen had claimed the lives of 377,000 people by the end of 2021. The Yemeni economy also suffered losses of $126 billion at that time, the agency added.