UN Under-Secretary-General on AUKUS: Differences Should Be Resolved Via Diplomacy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) UN Under-Secretary-General of Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu told Sputnik on Saturday, regarding the establishment of the Australia-UK-US security alliance (AUKUS), that all differences should be resolved through diplomacy.

When asked whether the AUKUS, announced last week, will contribute to stability in the region or will undermine it, Nakamitsu said, "It's too early to say."

"Our position is that we encourage all states to achieve peace and stability through dialogue and negotiations," Nakamitsu said.

Few details are available on the new security alliance, the under-secretary-general said.

"We encourage all parties to, number one, definitely to continue to abide by all the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons) obligations. And then, in the regional stability, relevant countries should resolve whatever differences and tensions through dialogue and diplomacy," Nakamitsu said.

The new agreement was questioned by Beijing. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the new pact alliance threatened stability in the region and provoked an arms race. At the same time, parties to the alliance said the pact was not aimed against anyone.

The establishment of the new deal, among other effects, outraged France, which lost a $66-billion deal on diesel-powered submarines with Australia, as Canberra abruptly terminated it in favor of procuring nuclear-powered submarines within the trilateral agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, discussed on Wednesday the start of consultations to restore trust in bilateral relations, as well as a late October meeting in Europe. Macron also announced that the French ambassador, recalled in the wake of the AUKUS announcement, would return to the US capital next week.