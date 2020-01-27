UN Under-Secretary-General Says New START Should Be Extended Up To Five Years

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) UN Under-Secretary-General Izumi Nakamitsu is calling on the United States and Russia to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START treaty) for as long as possible, in the current form, Nakamitsu told Sputnik in an interview.

"Let's focus on preserving what we have.

Unfortunately, with INF [ Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty], that did not happen. But New START is something that is still in effect, so let's try to keep what we have and then extend it, as long as possible up to five years," Nakamitsu said.

The INF Treaty was terminated on August 2 as the United States formally suspended its obligations under the accord six months earlier.

The New START treaty expires at the beginning of next year (2021).