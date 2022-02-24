UrduPoint.com

UN Under Secretary General Says UN Cannot Verify Reports About Ukraine Invasion

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 08:00 AM

UN Under Secretary General Says UN Cannot Verify Reports About Ukraine Invasion

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United Nations cannot verify media reports from Wednesday indicating that Russia was allegedly prepared to launch a full invasion against Ukraine, United Nations Under Secretary General Rosemary DiCarlo said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"This evening, different media are carrying reports of an ongoing large scale military buildup and on military columns moving towards Ukraine," DiCarlo said on Wednesday night. "The Russian Federation has also reportedly shut airspace to civilian aircraft near the border with Ukraine. The United Nations cannot verify any of these reports."

DiCarlo said UN staff will remain in Ukraine to help with humanitarian efforts.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Border Media From

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

11 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

13 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

13 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

14 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

14 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>