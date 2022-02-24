UN Under Secretary General Says UN Cannot Verify Reports About Ukraine Invasion

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United Nations cannot verify media reports from Wednesday indicating that Russia was allegedly prepared to launch a full invasion against Ukraine, United Nations Under Secretary General Rosemary DiCarlo said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"This evening, different media are carrying reports of an ongoing large scale military buildup and on military columns moving towards Ukraine," DiCarlo said on Wednesday night. "The Russian Federation has also reportedly shut airspace to civilian aircraft near the border with Ukraine. The United Nations cannot verify any of these reports."

DiCarlo said UN staff will remain in Ukraine to help with humanitarian efforts.