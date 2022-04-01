UrduPoint.com

UN Under-Secretary-General To Visit Moscow, Kiev To Discuss Ukraine Situation - Guterres

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 11:06 PM

UN Under-Secretary-General to Visit Moscow, Kiev to Discuss Ukraine Situation - Guterres

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths will visit Moscow on April 3 and then will visit Kiev to discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine and a potential for a ceasefire, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths will visit Moscow on April 3 and then will visit Kiev to discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine and a potential for a ceasefire, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday.

"My special envoy, Martin Griffiths, was asked by me to pursue a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine. He will be flying to Moscow on Sunday and after that he will be going to Kiev," Guterres said during a press conference.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Visit Kiev April Sunday

Recent Stories

7 die, 3 injured in Kuchi road accident

7 die, 3 injured in Kuchi road accident

1 minute ago
 Yemen's warring parties agree to 2-month truce: UN ..

Yemen's warring parties agree to 2-month truce: UN envoy

2 minutes ago
 Stocks wobble as solid US jobs data points to rate ..

Stocks wobble as solid US jobs data points to rate hike

2 minutes ago
 Govt pursuing an independent foreign policy: Ali M ..

Govt pursuing an independent foreign policy: Ali Muhammad

2 minutes ago
 Algerian President Establishes Supreme Council for ..

Algerian President Establishes Supreme Council for Energy - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Decrease in Oil Production in Russia Caused by Res ..

Decrease in Oil Production in Russia Caused by Restructuring of Market - Top Off ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.