UN Under Secretary To Attend High-Level Meeting On Grain Deal In Istanbul - Spokesman

Published May 10, 2023

UN Under Secretary to Attend High-Level Meeting on Grain Deal in Istanbul - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths will attend a high-level meeting in Istanbul for talks on the grain deal, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.

"I can say Martin Griffiths will represent us (United Nations) at the talks," Haq told a briefing.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, concluded by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations on July 22, 2022, concerns the safe export of Ukrainian and Russian grain and fertilizer via Black Sea ports.

The coordination of the vessel traffic is handled by the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out in September that the collective West secures most of the Ukrainian grain for itself and not for the developing countries in other parts of the world. From March 18, 2023, Russia extended the deal for 60 days, to last until May 18.� However, Ukraine insists that the deal was extended for 120 days.

