UN Undertakes Efforts to Create Demilitarized Zone in Libya - Guterres

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is trying to create a demilitarized zone in the war-torn country, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"De-escalation efforts, including the creation of a possible demilitarized zone, are being undertaken by UNSMIL to reach a negotiated solution and spare lives," Guterres said.

The Libyan conflict has entered a new phase with foreign interference at unprecedented levels, which includes the delivery of sophisticated military equipment and mercenaries participating in the war, Guterres noted.

The UN chief expressed his concern about the situation on the ground and added that all opportunities must be seized to unblock the political stalemate.

Libya has been split between two rival administrations, the UN-recognized western-based government, backed by Turkey, and the Tobruk-based parliament, supported by the Libyan National Army.