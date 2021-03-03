UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The United Nations is not certain who represents Myanmar at the headquarters in New York after receiving two conflicting letters on the matter from the country's Permanent Representative and the military authorities, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

On Monday, the United Nations leadership received a letter from Kyaw Moe Tun, the Permanent Representative of Myanmar, informing that he remained country's envoy to the United Nations.

"We've also received a note verbal from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar this morning, informing that the State Administration Council of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has terminated the duties and responsibilities of Mr Kyaw Tun... and that Mr. U Tin Maung Naing, Deputy Permanent Representative, has been assigned as charge d'affaires ad interim of the permanent mission," Dujarric said.

"We are in a very unique situation we have not seen in a long time. We are trying to sort through all the legal protocol and other implications," he added.

The military authorities fired Myanmar's envoy to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun on Friday shortly after he announced at the UN General Assembly that he had broken ranks with his country's new government and called on the international community to oppose the military coup.

Dujarric explained that it is up to member states to communicate to the United Nations who represents them at the organization. He added the UN Credentials Committee, chaired by Tanzania, then needs to make a recommendation on it and submit for the endorsement of the General Assembly.

When reached to clarify the situation, the Permanent Mission of Tanzania to the United Nations was not immediately available for comment.