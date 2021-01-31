UN Unveils Picks for Libyan Caretaker Government Ahead of December Vote

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) The UN Support Mission in Libya published a shortlist of candidates for the roles of the North African nation's acting prime minister and presidency councilors on Saturday, pending December elections.

"UNSMIL will convene the full Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Switzerland from 1 to 5 February for the voting process for the new temporary unified executive," a press release read.

All candidates for the top government jobs pledged not to put themselves forward for elections at the end of the preparatory period. The next national elections are set for December 24.

The list features officials from the rival Libyan administrations ” the UN-backed government of national accord in the western capital of Tripoli and the parliament in Tobruk in the east, where troops loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar control much of the land.

Agila Saleh, the speaker of the eastern-based legislature, his western-based counterpart Khaled Mishri and western defense chief Salahuddin Namroush are running for the presidential council posts, while the western authority's vice-premier Ahmed Meitig and interior chief Fathi Bashagha are running for premier.