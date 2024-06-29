Open Menu

UN Urged To Intervene As Human Rights Crisis Worsens In Occupied Territory

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 07:10 PM

UN urged to intervene as human rights crisis worsens in occupied territory

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A Kashmiri delegation led by leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Altaf Hussain Wani staged a protest outside the UN office in Geneva on Saturday, demanding an early peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue and the release of Kashmiri prisoners from Indian and IIOJK jails. The delegation, comprising representatives from various segments of Kashmiri society, condemned India's illegal occupation and human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides representatives of the delegation, led by APHC leader Altaf Hussain Wani, the protest demonstration was participated and addressed by leading personalities belonging to various segments of the society from various parts of Jammu Kashmir State, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Saturday.

Speakers at the protest highlighted the deteriorating political and human rights situation, urging the UN Commission to intervene and stop the bloodshed.

They emphasized the plight of thousands of Kashmiri prisoners, including women, languishing in Indian jails under arbitrary detentions and anti-terror laws. The delegation called for the release of all illegally held prisoners, including prominent Hurriyat leaders, and appealed to the UN Human Rights Council to take notice of India's totalitarian measures aimed at changing the demography of the region.

The delegation denounced the BJP's Hindutva ideology as a significant threat to Kashmiris, posing an existential risk to their identity and rights. They urged the international community to raise the issues arising from Hindutva-driven politics, which have worsened the human rights situation in the occupied territory since August 2019.

