UN Urgently Requires $614Mil for Afghanistan to Support Priority Winter Needs - Griffiths

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The United Nations urgently requires $614 million for Afghanistan to support priority needs for the upcoming winter, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Monday.

"Currently, the Humanitarian Response Plan for Afghanistan has a gap of $3.14 billion, with $614 million urgently required to support priority winter preparedness activities, such as upgrades and repairs to shelter and providing warm clothes and blankets," Griffiths said.

Griffiths explained that the United Nations is up against time given that the activities must be implemented within the next three months.

The Under-Secretary-General also said that $154 million is needed to pre-position supplies, including food and livelihood assistance, before the winter weather cuts off access to certain areas of Afghanistan.

The socioeconomic situation in Afghanistan has worsened as half the country's population - some 24 million people - are in need of humanitarian assistance and the number has steadily grown.