UN Urges Actors With Influence in Ukraine to Lift Limits on Movement Along Contact Line

(@FahadShabbir)

The United Nations called on all actors with influence in eastern Ukraine to facilitate freedom of movement across the contact line and secure the opening of additional crossing points to improve humanitarian access in the area, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The United Nations called on all actors with influence in eastern Ukraine to facilitate freedom of movement across the contact line and secure the opening of additional crossing points to improve humanitarian access in the area, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"Humanitarian access remains a significant challenge for the UN and other international humanitarian actors operating across the contact line," DiCarlo said. "We urge all actors with influence to help lift undue restrictions on freedom of movement across the contact line and secure the opening of additional exit and entry crossing points."