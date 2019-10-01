UrduPoint.com
UN Urges Afghan Presidential Candidates To Wait For Official Results, Refrain From Claims

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:50 PM

The UN special representative for Afghanistan on Tuesday urged Afghan presidential candidates to refrain from prejudging the election results and to allow the national election watchdog to finish counting the votes

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The UN special representative for Afghanistan on Tuesday urged Afghan presidential candidates to refrain from prejudging the election results and to allow the national election watchdog to finish counting the votes.

Afghans went to the polls on Saturday to elect a new president. Chief executive Abdullah Abdullah has already claimed victory although the election watchdog has yet to announce the election results. Incumbent President Ashraf Ghani's team has similarly claimed to have secured a clear first-ballot victory.

"Every candidate has to wait for the announcement of the results of the election commission. Most importantly is to allow the Election Commission and the Electoral Complaints Commission [to finish their job]. Let them do their job. They work well and responsibly to respond to people's expectations and demands," Tadamichi Yamamoto said.

Ghani's running mate, Amrullah Saleh, joined the calls to abstain from making unsubstantiated claims until the election commission has announced the official outcome.

Some members of the Afghan upper house have also warned the candidates against misleading the public.

"Candidates and supporters should wait. Candidates should not confuse the minds of the public with anonymous comments; successful and unsuccessful candidates should leave this decision to the electoral commissions," Senator Abdul Wahab Irfan said in an open debate.

The election commission chief, Hawa Alam Nuristani, meanwhile told reporters earlier in the day that she had not yet received information about the exact number of votes, reiterating that no one had the right to declare themselves a winner until the results were officially declared.

