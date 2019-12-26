UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Urges Afghan Stakeholders To Focus On Ending War Amid Election Uncertainty - Envoy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 07:32 PM

UN Urges Afghan Stakeholders to Focus on Ending War Amid Election Uncertainty - Envoy

The UN special envoy for Afghanistan said Thursday that Afghans and key actors should prioritize efforts to end the bloody war as wrangling continues over who won the September presidential vote

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The UN special envoy for Afghanistan said Thursday that Afghans and key actors should prioritize efforts to end the bloody war as wrangling continues over who won the September presidential vote.

Sitting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani appears to have won the ballot by a slim margin, according to preliminary results published Sunday. Afghan co-ruler Abdullah Abdullah has refused to concede, citing alleged vote rigging.

"Whatever the outcome of the presidential election may be, peace will be the issue of paramount importance to the new administration," UN's Tadamichi Yamamoto said in a statement.

He thanked world powers for holding intra-Afghan talks, but added that a lasting political settlement could only happen once bloodshed stopped. The number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan topped 100,000 in the past decade.

"The United Nations urges all stakeholders to seek ways to reduce levels of violence... on the way to a lasting political settlement and a permanent ceasefire," he said.

The special envoy confirmed that, in its turn, the UN would continue working with Afghan communities on the ground to try to end long-standing disputes over land, water and other resources.

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan World United Nations Water Vote Turkish Lira May September Sunday Ashraf Ghani All Slim

Recent Stories

Mostly sunny weather likely in Karachi on Friday

2 minutes ago

Rush witnessed at Fish outlets in Sukkur

2 minutes ago

Open House Session at Mohammad Ali Jinnah Universi ..

2 minutes ago

Eight more prisons to be constructed in Sindh

3 minutes ago

Mountain conservation is vital for economic develo ..

7 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shows anger on removal of p ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.