UN Urges Afghanistan to Safeguard Press Freedom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) UN special envoy for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva urged Kabul on Wednesday to ensure that media remain independent amid reports that Afghan journalists operate in an ever-shrinking space for freedom of expression.

Many media outlets have closed due to pressure from the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism). In addition, women journalists have been affected by sweeping restrictions on female employment since the Islamist group took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

"The persistent intimidation, threats, and attacks on journalists are unacceptable.

We urge the Taliban de facto authorities to guarantee the freedom and independence of the media, and the safety of journalists, women and men alike," Otunbayeva said.

Wednesday marks World Press Freedom Day. The UN envoy said it was a moment for the world to show solidarity with journalists in Afghanistan, who face arbitrary arrests and other forms of repressions and "are being forced to make editorial decisions based on fear, not public interest."