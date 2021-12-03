UrduPoint.com

UN Urges All Parties In JCPOA Talks To Redouble Efforts To Reimplement Accord - Spokesman

UN Urges All Parties in JCPOA Talks to Redouble Efforts to Reimplement Accord - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The United Nations calls on all parties participating in the talks to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to reinforce their efforts to achieve reimplementation of the Iran nuclear agreement, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

The seventh round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran ended earlier on Friday. Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian said in a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that the negotiations on the nuclear agreement are slow.

"We're not we're not going to make the jump from talks ended the way they are and to a situation not being dealt with through diplomatic terms," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "Our position on JCPOA remains unchanged, and we would encourage all of the parties involved to redouble their efforts to move together towards reimplementation of that agreement."

The main topic of the negotiations that started on Monday was the issue of lifting US sanctions against Iran.

