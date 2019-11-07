UN Urges All Parties in Syria to Allow Mine Clearing Operations - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The United Nations urges all parties in Syria to allow the clearing of unexploded ordnances, which continue to threaten the lives of civilians, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Unexploded ordnance continues to put civilians at risk of death and injury in Syria," Dujarric told reporters. "The United Nations calls on all parties to the conflict to allow clearance of explosive remnants of war and to safely conduct risk education activities and ensure the respect and safety for humanitarian staff conducting clearance activities.

"

In late October, Turkish-Russian joint military patrols started to demine territories in northern Syria.

Dujarric pointed out to the persistent dangers if the munitions are not cleared. The UN spokesperson noted that the United Nations was informed on Monday about four incidents including improvised explosive devices or unexploded ordnances that injured eight children.

Some 11.5 million people in Syria live in areas where there is risk of being injured by explosives, according to the United Nations.