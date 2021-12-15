UrduPoint.com

UN Urges All Parties To De-escalate Ukraine Tensions, Adhere To Minsk Accords - Spokesman

UN Urges All Parties to De-escalate Ukraine Tensions, Adhere to Minsk Accords - Spokesman

The United Nations continues to call on all parties to de-escalate tensions around Ukraine and ensure peaceful settlement of the conflict in accordance with the Minsk agreements, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The United Nations continues to call on all parties to de-escalate tensions around Ukraine and ensure peaceful settlement of the conflict in accordance with the Minsk agreements, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We have been urging all concerned parties to remain focused on resolving differences through dialogue at all levels, de-escalating tensions and safeguarding regional peace," Haq said. "We remind all stakeholders of the responsibility to ensure peaceful settlement of the conflict in accordance with the Minsk agreements.

"

Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the past few weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and "preparations for invasion." Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its own security.

Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

