UrduPoint.com

UN Urges 'all Parties' To Respect Libya Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:53 PM

UN urges 'all parties' to respect Libya elections

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged all Libyan political parties to take part in presidential and legislative elections, saying they were "an essential next step on the road to peace and stability."

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged all Libyan political parties to take part in presidential and legislative elections, saying they were "an essential next step on the road to peace and stability.

""I call on all Libyan parties to participate in the election process, and to respect the election results," Guterres said in a video message to leaders and diplomats gathered in Paris for talks on keeping the vote on track.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Vote Road Paris All

Recent Stories

US Consumer Sentiment Hits Decade Lows Amid Red-Ho ..

US Consumer Sentiment Hits Decade Lows Amid Red-Hot Inflation - UMich Poll

45 seconds ago
 RPO directs SP Pothohar to promote best policing, ..

RPO directs SP Pothohar to promote best policing, improve service delivery

46 seconds ago
 Hamilton takes five-place grid penalty in Brazil

Hamilton takes five-place grid penalty in Brazil

48 seconds ago
 Iraq Suspends Direct Flights to Belarus Amid Migra ..

Iraq Suspends Direct Flights to Belarus Amid Migration Crisis - Foreign Ministry

51 seconds ago
 PSG player arrested over teammate's attack denies ..

PSG player arrested over teammate's attack denies involvement: statement

4 minutes ago
 Russian Paratroopers Complete Airborne Assault Dri ..

Russian Paratroopers Complete Airborne Assault Drills in Belarus - Defense Minis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.