UN urges 'all parties' to respect Libya elections

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged all Libyan political parties to take part in presidential and legislative elections, saying they were "an essential next step on the road to peace and stability."

""I call on all Libyan parties to participate in the election process, and to respect the election results," Guterres said in a video message to leaders and diplomats gathered in Paris for talks on keeping the vote on track.