UN Urges All Sides In Lebanon To Avoid Violence Amid Hariri's Resignation - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 09:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The United Nations urges all the parties in Lebanon to avoid any violence and ensure peace in the country amid the resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General calls on all sides to maintain peace and avoid violence, and for security forces to show restraint and to protect civilians including peaceful protesters. We hope that a political solution will be found to preserve stability and peace in the country," Haq said. "Our hope is that all the political forces in the country will continue to come together and ensure that peace and stability is maintained in Lebanon."

Hariri said in a televised address Tuesday that he would resign after nearly two weeks of massive anti-government protests.

Hariri said the situation in the country was at a "dead end," and that he was going to President Michel Aoun to submit a request for the cabinet's resignation.

Lebanese citizens took to the streets on October 17 when the government announced tax hikes on internet calls and tobacco in an attempt to salvage a deteriorating economy. Although the government quickly scrapped the plan, the demonstrations have since ballooned into widespread demands for the resignation of the government and political reforms. Blocking roads and highways during the rallies has been a common occurrence throughout the country.

