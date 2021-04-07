UN Urges All Sides Involved in Donbas to Lower Tensions - Spokesman

The United Nations has called on all sides involved in Donbas conflict to do their utmost to lower the tensions, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The United Nations has called on all sides involved in Donbas conflict to do their utmost to lower the tensions, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"Our appeal is obviously for all involved to do whatever they can to lower the tensions," Dujarric said when asked about the situation in the region.