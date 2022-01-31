UN Urges All Sides to Refrain From Provocative Rhetoric on Ukraine Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo on Monday called on all sides to refrain from a provocative rhetoric on the Ukraine crisis and focus on pursuing diplomatic solutions

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo on Monday called on all sides to refrain from a provocative rhetoric on the Ukraine crisis and focus on pursuing diplomatic solutions.

"We urge and expect all actors to build on these efforts and to remain focused on pursuing diplomatic solutions by engaging in good faith," DiCarlo said during a UN Security Council meeting. "We further urge all actors to refrain from provocative rhetoric and actions to maximize the chance for diplomacy to succeed."